Remember those trips to the doctor when you were young? Dr. Steed was our family doctor. We thought he could cure anything from the common cold to the rarest disease. During his examination he would do all those things that doctors usually do, then he would put his hand on your chin and say, “Let me see your tongue.”
With that he would proceed to tell you all the things you had been up to that made you sick. He was usually right! He made such a believer out of us, there were times I was afraid to go see him for fear of what he might tell!
