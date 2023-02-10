In addition to being an electrical supervisor, my dad owned a hay baling business. One thing we did not do was bale hay on Sunday. Dad was a shift worker, when he was off work he worshipped with us. One time though, we broke that rule and the Lord taught us a lesson we never forgot. I still remember the strange feeling I had driving by the church on the tractor while others were arriving for services. This particular hayfield had a small 2-3 acre nook we always did first, then the rest of field. I give you my word the following happened. Dad operated the hay baler and I ran the hay rake. As soon as I made my first pass around that nook, a small cloud came over, rained right there and no other place! We stopped work, loaded up, and never baled hay on Sunday again.
“If you keep your feet from breaking the Sabbath, from doing your pleasure on My holy day; and call it a delight, the holy of the Lord, and honor Him... He will cause you to ride upon the high places of the earth, and feed you... for the mouth of the Lord has spoken it.” (Isaiah 58:13-14)
