As I was going through a hospital cafeteria line one day, the lady at the cash register asked me how I was doing. Before I knew it I blurted out, “I’m doing great! You see I know where I’m going ultimately and that makes me happy immediately.”
The lady enjoyed that remark so much she called to her friend at the other register and said, “Sarah, ask this man how he’s doing!” Let me ask you something. How are you doing? Jesus told his disciples, “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give unto you. Not as the world gives, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” Know where you are going ultimately. When you have that settled it will give you peace immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.