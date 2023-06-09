What a great day it has been. My phone beeped as we were driving home from celebrating our 52nd wedding anniversary. It was a text message from a Texas Ranger I have known since he was a child. It was a picture of his baptism certificate with my signature on it. He went on to say in that text, “Fast forward 25 years, both my sons have received the same gift.”
“The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life and he who wins souls is wise.” (Proverbs 11:30)
