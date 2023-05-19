Just outside my small Northeast Texas hometown, on a gravel road, was a tall steep hill. At the bottom was a curve and stream called Bruce Branch. We young boys loved to take turns seeing how fast we could ride our bikes down that hill and make it around the curve. The problem with that was the long ride back up the hill.
Is the ride down the hill you may be on, worth the climb back up? “If you sow the wind, you shall reap the whirlwind.” (Hosea 8:7)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.