Fred Gipson was born in Mason County, Texas, in 1908 and most of his writing reflects his experiences growing up there. In 1947 he wrote Hound-Dog Man, a tale that reflects Fred’s love of growing up in West Central Texas.
In 1956 he captured readers with the best-known book yet written by a Texas author: Old Yeller. It still jerks tears from old and young alike.Fred attended the University of Texas and faculty member, J. Frank Dobie advised Fred to take up some other career than writing. Dobie later became a convert to Fred Gipson’s writing. After college he wrote for newspapers in Corpus Christi and San Angelo. In one column he poked fun at women’s hats. A high school senior, Tommie, defended her sex’s taste in hats and Fred asked her for a date. They were married in 1940.
