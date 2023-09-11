Well, there I was on hole #9 at the Temple Terrace Golf Course. I was with Bo and Leon. Bo and I were shooting in the 90s, but Bo was two to three under par. His older brother ran a driving range in Lakeland, and Bo had learned golf there. Bo did not even try to follow the fairway, he squared away aiming right at the classroom building. He hit a mighty drive over that building and over the street it was on, and his ball wound up on the fringe of the green of # 9. What a shot.
One day a teenage girl was sent out to play with me and Bo, and we did not care too much about that because we thought she would slow us down. She not only did not slow us down, but she whipped our tails. She was about to turn pro, and in later years she played just under Babe Zaharias. She gave Bo and me a real lesson in golf. Bo had played golf all through high school, but I never touched a club until coming to work at the college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.