Yogi Berra is one of my favorite baseball players from the 1950s era. I remember those great World Series with the New York Yankees, as Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Yogi Berra would slug away. Yogi Berra, through the years, has also become famous for his unique form of unconventional wisdom. I would like to share a few of Yogi’s best sayings listed in the following: “If you come to a fork in the road, take it.” Another says, “Always go to other people’s funeral, otherwise they will not go to yours.” Another tidbit of slanted wisdom states, “I’d give my right arm to be ambidextrous.” Yogi also states, “You wouldn’t have won if we had beaten you.” Finally, the great catcher has been noted to say, “If you don’t know where you are going, when you get there you’ll be lost.”
We all need to understand that God has made you special, but you must believe it. If you don’t know that God has given everyone special gifts, talents and abilities, you may go aimlessly through life and never fulfill your God-given purpose.
