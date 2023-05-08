We should all move to California. Prospectors are scooping up gold. The Sierra Mountains are still home to a quirky group of gold seekers. Placerville is in the valley where James Marshall, a carpenter from New Jersey was building a sawmill in January, 1848, when something shiny in the water caught his eye. “Some kind of metal that looked like gold.”
A gold seeker claims that if you stand next to a river, and you hear the boulders rumbling, you know the gold is moving too. He says he found a nugget so big four years ago that he bought a brand-new pick-up truck with cash from his find. When asked exactly where he unearthed the chunk of gold that got him the truck.
