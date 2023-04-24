For many years, studies have shown that children make much more rapid progress in reading and language skills when they are read to by adults. The Everybody Wins volunteers don’t try to teach youngsters how to read. As adults they share in the reading. The whole point is to get the kids interested in reading. Once the interest is there, wonderful things begin to happen.
We can’t afford to wait until there is enough money to have individualized instruction in the classroom. One volunteer said, “I don’t like to hear people complain about schools not working. I want to get in there and help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.