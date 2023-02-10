Several weekends ago, I spent an evening watching arm wrestling or ‘wrist wrestling’ as they sometimes call it. I prefer ‘arm wrestling’, personally. Anyhoo, it had been years since I had seen this sport televised, and I used to really enjoy watching it. Instead of two guys in a ring dancing around hugging one another, these arm wrestlers, both men and women, are right there in each other’s face, with no one getting punched out. By the time they are through, I am so tensed up, that I’m sore the next day. I pick a favorite and I’m there pulling with him.
They were interviewing one of the arm wrestlers and he was talking about all the training that he goes through every day. He made the statement that he loves arm wrestling more than anything. I was also watching a car show (imagine that) called Fantom Works. I’m not too fond of the main character who owns the garage, but he does excellent work. He makes a statement at the beginning of every episode that says, “The three most important things in my life are cars, country, and cars”. I’ve heard a lot of people who were athletes, movie stars, singers and other celebrities who make it clear that their career is everything to them.
