Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 77F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 77F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Johnny’s father is injured and cannot take the load of grain to Señor Alvarez. So, over Clara’s objections, 10-year-old Johnny must do it. Johnny insists he is man enough to drive a freighter’s wagon loaded with corn from his family’s homestead in East Texas to a mill in Guerrero, a few miles across the Rio Grande into Mexico. It’s a great adventure that fires the imagination of all young boys and girls.
Papa draws Johnny a map of where to stop for the night and the streams and towns. He is told to stop and spend a night at Mrs. Murphy’s and enjoys meeting and dancing with Anne. It was a big moment for Johnny when he kissed his mama goodbye and set out with his dog, Patches. Most of the mornings he spent practicing with his whip. He dreaded the river crossings, but it was a new adventure to cross on the ferry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.