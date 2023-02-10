Horse is a thrilling story about humanity in all its ugliness and beauty. As a foal named Darley, he later became a pop culture phenomenon called Lexington. He was revered as the fastest horse in the world.Lexington is one of several characters in the book—the rest of them human—based on real-life figures.
The central character is Jarrett, the enslaved groom who raised Darley from a foal and risks his own life more than once to protect the horse. Jarrett’s devotion to Lexington is touching and Jarrett trains his beloved horse to seem to be almost human.
