Week three is upon us, and hopefully for many, you are still on the path to being Nicotine free! Some of you are still reducing your nicotine use, while others may be completely nicotine free. The heart and lungs are starting to function a little better, but the emotional rollercoaster some of you may be riding has you kicking and screaming! So, let’s talk about it!
Dealing with the emotional consequences of stopping nicotine is almost as powerful as the physical withdrawals. Feelings such as irritability, lack of concentration, mood fluctuations, and even depression may occur. Some of this is due to the physical withdrawals of nicotine, but emotionally, it is similar to losing a life-long friend.
