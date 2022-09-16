Several years ago I fell in love with Rosamunde Pilcher who wrote The Shell Seekers. Now in later years I had forgotten her, but now I have returned. Each of her books offers me hours of reading pleasure with her wonderful writing, describing in such a beautiful way the human emotions and the tranquil beauty of the British landscape.
Such a beautiful story is told in September, against the backdrop of the magnificent Scottish landscape. A dance to celebrate a birthday is the occasion for some different people to meet - some of them coming from far away - and for the unraveling of some stories that either existed long ago or started very recently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.