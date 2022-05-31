Olive and Basil shared the same grandparents. They were first cousins.Their two families lived just over the hill from each other in Wilcox County, Alabama. All the cousins grew up playing together when they finished their chores. As they became older they fought their mutual attraction, but when Olive was 30 and Bas, 31, they ran away from home and married. Olive was a spunky one.
Both families were against their marriage so they rode the train to the territory of Oklahoma and homesteaded a farm from a man who had given up, sold out and was able to return to civilization. Oklahoma didn’t become a state until 1907 and homesteaders lived a wild, dangerous life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.