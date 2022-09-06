Several investigations into faith and healing represent a new frontier for medical research. A study at Johns Hopkins investigated a group of women with breast cancer who prayed a meditative prayer twice a day. Patients in a study at Baptist Memorial in Memphis received prayers before and after surgery. Prayer and faith have been shown to speed recovery from depression, alcoholism, hip surgery, drug addiction, stroke, heart attacks, and bypass surgery.
The studies at Johns Hopkins are not out to prove that a deity exists. They are trying to see whether prayer has meaning to people that translates into biology and affects a disease process. Researchers acknowedged that when they started this in the 1990s, they were afraid of being run out of town for practicing voodoo medicine.
