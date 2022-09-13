Nell, one of the quieter “brains” in our sophomore class of sixteen-year-olds, was dead from a late afternoon car wreck. She was taking a simple trip to the grocery store. One day she was raising her hand to be called on about Shakespeare’s use of imagery and the next day she was lying over at Broadway’s Funeral Home in a casket.
Miss Mary started to say something in English class and her voice cracked. The tears made tracks through her pancake makeup. We were silent, scared silly by death and the gravity of our teacher. I began to cry too, though I hardly knew Nell. I was stunned that death had stepped from its safe place in fiction, entered our classroom and left one desk empty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.