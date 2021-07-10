I had not read a book in so very long. I had ordered many; but they accumulated in my to-be-read pile, words waiting to be seen.
I finally began reading “Liftoff” by Houston’s own Eric Berger a few days ago. It tells the story of the early days that birthed SpaceX, a subject this astronomy-lover has always found fascinating. I am only a two chapters in and I am already intrigued by the method to Elon Musk’s madness. I now have a deeper understanding of his success and why he tweets what he does on Twitter. I cannot wait to learn more.
Allen West, the former chairman of the Texas GOP, has announced he will challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in the GOP primary. Former GOP state Sen. Don Huffines and conservative commentator Chad Prather also announced runs for the job. On the Democrat side, former US Rep. Beto O’Rourke and actor Matthew McConaughey are mulling runs for governor. If the election were today, who gets your vote for Texas governor?
