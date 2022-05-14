Here’s the second round in an accidental series about published writers of local interest. Call it “accidental” because I didn’t realize one column on the subject would not suffice. And this week it appears a third such column will materialize next week. Thanks to input from readers, the list is growing. (Not complaining – I love to write about writers.)
As far as I know, Flossie Stanley Keels, a local nurse trained in the Lee College nursing school, wrote only one book, but it’s a keeper for history buffs. Titled “Know Your Texas History,” the book is a digest of events from 1820 to 1946. A direct descendant of Nathaniel Lynch, founder of the Lynchburg community and ferry, Flossie grew up hearing about her Texas roots. Those who came to Texas early on – including Lynch – comprised Stephen F. Austin’s hand-picked colony of 300 families. However, Flossie doesn’t dominate her book with family history. Her book concerns all of the major events leading to Texas independence from Mexico, the formation of the Republic of Texas, and finally the Lone Star State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.