After the 1875 hurricane, Galveston had made some small progress toward the construction of a revetment, or sea wall, to protect against hurricanes. They had planted a row of cedar trees along the beach hoping the sand would fill in between them. Another project laid in 502 cords of brush covered with sand and 632 tons of rocks trying to protect the island from gulf encroachment. And this was Galveston’s defenses in 1886.
The first storm of the 1886 season formed just off the south Texas coast and hit Galveston as a category 2* hurricane on June 14.The wharves on the bay side had varying amounts of destruction and the storm surge cut a channel completely through the east end of the island at about Sixth Street connecting the bay and the gulf at the same location as the 1867 and 1874 hurricanes had done. The entire bay front was covered with sailboats and skiffs which had washed onto the streets and left there by the receding tide and a number of houses and other structures along the beach front were washed away. The island west of Twenty-eighth was submerged and trees all over Galveston were blown down. Much of the city railway tracks were washed out and several thousands of dollars in damages were caused by what the newspaper called a “vigorous baby cyclone.”
Allen West, the former chairman of the Texas GOP, has announced he will challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in the GOP primary. Former GOP state Sen. Don Huffines and conservative commentator Chad Prather also announced runs for the job. On the Democrat side, former US Rep. Beto O’Rourke and actor Matthew McConaughey are mulling runs for governor. If the election were today, who gets your vote for Texas governor?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.