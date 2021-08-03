As devastating as the 1900 hurricane had been, the 1915 storm was way more powerful. It formed off the Cape Verde Islands and was first detected by the US Weather Service in the eastern Caribbean on August 10th. It continued a northwesterly track very similar to the 1900 storm and hit San Luis Pass as a strong Category 4 hurricane on Aug 17. It carried a sixteen foot storm surge and packed sustained winds of 90 mph with gusts to 120. Houston reported the third lowest barometric pressure ever recorded in the world, exceeded only by the 1885 hurricane in the Bay of Bengal, India and the 1889 Puerto Rico hurricane. Houston had the highest 24-hour rainfall on record at 7.18”, but a lot of rain failed to record because the high winds blew it right over the rain gage. There is no official storm surge height at Galveston because the Army Corps of Engineers tide gauges were destroyed by the hurricane, but measurements of high water marks show the water level exceeded the 1900 hurricane.
All communication from Galveston was lost and for two days nobody on the outside knew whether the city had survived. Initial reports guessed that damage and loss of life would exceed the 1900 hurricane. All the bathhouses and fishing piers on the gulf side were destroyed and all the wharves and shipping on the bay side had much damage. The force of the waves dislodged 1-ton granite blocks from the beach and carried them over the seawall into city streets and even three 20-ton granite blocks from the seawall balustrade were washed across the street. Out of the 200 homes outside the protection of the seawall all but about 20 were destroyed. The four mast schooner Dora Allison was washed completely over the top of the seawall and deposited on the parade grounds at Fort Crockett where she broke to pieces in 10 minutes. People looking out the third floor windows at the Galvez Hotel had to look up to see the water crashing from the seawall but outside of a few broken windows, the building weathered the storm. The biggest single loss of life in the entire storm came when the dredge boat Houston sank. Three of the crew managed to make it to a life boat and when the boat finally landed near the mouth of Cedar Bayou, only a single crew member had survived.
