What has happened to me? The travel bug used to bite me on a regular basis and I would head to far- away places to ease the itch. Not so much anymore. My world is getting narrower, and home seems to fill more and more of my needs.

But last week, we flew in that big passenger bird for the first time in a couple of years. The pandemic put a quietus on air travel until recently. Who would want to be cooped up in a metal tube with recirculated air from the breaths of the several hundred people on board with COVID germs flying around? However, I think they do have a better air filtration system now, where they bring in fresh air and have powerful HEPA filters.

