Cease Addiction Now (CAN) is committed to energizing the Baytown area community to care for itself. Our goal for Baytown is to build a community based state-of-the-art mental health campus, where this community will have a safe place to understand proper behavior expectations of a civil society. This will be accomplished through our curriculum addressing not only maladaptive behaviors but also establishing age old value norms that high functioning families and societies have always adhered to. Currently this curriculum is simply labeled Positive Psychology & Universal Ethics. Our curriculum will be a core component of the training that each of our employees will receive on an ongoing basis. This evidenced based curriculum will be implemented alongside other evidenced based cognitive behavior therapy training. We anticipate an initial workforce of 400 to 600 employees and when the campus is complete 1,000-plus. We anticipate a need for 100-plus nurses. We also anticipate that as a Texas 501c3 non-profit to be at breakeven within three years and profitable within five years. What does profit mean to us? It means that we will be able to offer scholarships to those in our community who perhaps are unable to afford this care because of high deductibles and stripped mental health benefits. The more profit the more scholarships. The sooner we have profit the sooner we have scholarships.
How do we build this campus together? When Moses was tasked with building the Mishkan (Hebrew for dwelling) the entire community gave what they could from their hearts. They were motivated to do something that had never been done before. The Mishkan brought hope, guidance and healing. Though CAN is not Moses and we know that we are not building the Mishkan, we are attempting to bring this community together in a way that has never been done and we know that our facilities and programs will very definitely bring hope, guidance and much needed healing. So the real question is what are you able to contribute to this much needed project from your heart? Presently we are looking for a location site suitable for this campus.
