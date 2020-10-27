Just south of Interstate 10 there used to be a sharp bend in Cedar Bayou which in the 19th century was called the Needle Point. Over the years floods on the bayou overflowed the land creating an island on the inside of the bend. Eventually eddies from the water flow filled in the approaches to Needle Point and created an oxbow lake which later silted in and no longer exists. The island has since been bulldozed and is now exists only as a pit on property owned by a chemical company.
In the 1830s the area around the Needle Point was populated by a number of Tories, people who remained loyal to the Mexican government. David Kokernot, who owned the ferry across Cedar Bayou at the point may have been ordered by Sam Houston to round up cattle and horses in the neighborhood. In carrying out the order Kokernot harassed a group of Anglos who were reportedly opposed to the revolution and was reprimanded and ordered to return the livestock. After the fall of the Alamo, when the Mexican Army was advancing east leading up to the decisive battle at San Jacinto, settlers were making a desperate rush towards the Sabine River ahead of the army which became known as the Runaway Scrape. The Tories were as much alarmed as any of their neighbors but were afraid to join them in the exodus. In this predicament they were forced to seek places of safety as best they could and, taking their families and valuables, some of the wealthiest among them looked at the island on Cedar Bayou as a safe refuge. As the years passed, stories grew about buried treasure left by these Tories. In particular one old refugee who was thought to have served with Jean LaFitte and had buried his gold and precious stones on the island. When he died shortly afterwards no one was able to find the hiding place.
