Many people start Christmas shopping early in the year, putting great thought into their lists and how best to please each and every person, often placing special orders for custom craftsmanship or acquiring one-of-a-kind pieces that are sure to please. Particularly elusive gifts are tracked down with care and wrapped with love before they find their way under a tree. Other gifts may be bought by hurried shoppers as the clock runs out on events that didn’t just creep up on the unsuspecting buyer, but rushed in like a linebacker on an important play.
I’m not quite as bad as I make myself out to be from the pulpit, but I am one of those who figures as long as I have it on hand in time for Christmas Eve I’m doing ok. I’ve still put thought into it and only purchase what I believe will be greatly appreciated; I just don’t spend days at the mall to get it all done. I can’t even imagine putting myself through that type of torture. But as I think about presenting gifts to loved ones, I have to also consider one very important question: What did I present to God this year?
