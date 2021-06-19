Summer has officially begun at my house. My daughter is out of school and the bottom shelf of our freezer is stocked with popsicles.
This time last year our freezer was filled with popsicles, too, but I wasn’t as hopeful. Summer 2020, we were in the thick of the pandemic with the rest of Baytown, the US, and the world. With summers usually filled with travelling and time spent with friends and family, we decided to stay home to keep safe and healthy from a virus that was still new at the time. The only overnight trip we made was renting a cabin in the woods for a weekend with my sister and her two kids. The heat of that summer and the situation was oppressive but with the responsibility of bringing joy to children cooped up, away from friends and normalcy, we pressed on by watching movies, playing games, doing puzzles and splashing in the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.