It is Thanksgiving Day and I hear the distant echoes of my ancestors as I prepare for the day. It is a day for remembering past holidays through the years. At the smell of turkey roasting and cornbread dressing in the oven, I am a child again in my grandmother’s kitchen. A poignant memory of her sneaking the cousins and I bits of goodies as she is preparing the meal, vividly comes to mind.
I am using her Desert Rose dishes to set my table this year. In the recent past, I have opted for paper plates, but I have the urge to use real dishes this holiday. Who knows how many years are left before I am gone, and they will go to the resale shop and gather dust there as they sit on the shelves. I need to use them now. It is a different time, and young folks are too busy to take the extra care that is called for to use them. Too bad; they are a physical link to the past. A beautifully set table just seems to make the food taste better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.