“Christmas Spirit” is everywhere this time of year. Why not give your lungs, heart, and brain the best Christmas present ever – become devoid of nicotine.
In the coming weeks, the focus of this series will be on helping others willing to venture on a “quit journey” to rid themselves of nicotine. Nicotine addiction remains one of the most difficult and costly addictions to overcome. Compared to other addictive substances, nicotine has been shown to be as addictive as heroin.
