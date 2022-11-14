Have you heard the latest? A girl named M. Springer who lives in Texas has written a Texas version of the well-known story. Sissy Rella lived deep in the heart of Texas. She was the typical Texas beauty with gold-colored hair, but she also had a wicked step-mother and two wicked step-sisters who would give even Pecos Bill the creeps.
One day while Sissy was busy doing all the housework, a cowboy rode by delivering an invitation for all the ladies in Texas to the annual square-dance hoe-down. Whoever the governor’s son fell in love with, he would become hitched to. Sissy felt sad as she read the invitation, knowing she wouldn’t be allowed to attend. She desperately wanted to meet him.
