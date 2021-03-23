When I started writing this column a couple of years ago I decided up front that I didn’t want to just repeat the same Baytown stories which been retold, reprinted, and republished. My aim was to add new details, find untold stories, and maybe even correct mistakes in the existing narrative. This has only been possible in the past few years with digital access to 19th and 20th century newspapers and “out of copyright” publications, and easier access to official county and state records.
My family only got here in 1928 so I was not an eyewitness to any of the events which I write about, and over the years I have unearthed a great many details contrary to the Baytown narrative which have caused me to sit up and say “Huh?” That sends me scurrying around to find corroborating references. Forrest Gump said that life is like a box of chocolates because you never know what you’ll get, but sometimes Baytown history is more like a jigsaw puzzle where the finished puzzle doesn’t exactly match the picture on the box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.