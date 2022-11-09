The Law’s Long Arms

A man was convicted of being a party to a game theft and fraud over stolen antlers that were carefully attached to the head of a buck deer he claimed he had shot. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has created what is called “The Wall of Shame.” It is present at public events to show attendees what can happen if a game crime has been committed. The taxidermy head of the deer he claimed to have shot is included with the stolen antlers attached in the TPWD exhibit.
An obituary in the Austin newspaper on Sunday, Oct. 23, reported the death of man I used to know. We met through a hunting and fishing club to which we belonged. He was an accomplished hunter. A close relative tells of being at a party at the man’s house and seeing impressive taxidermy on his walls.
The obituary spoke of his education at U.T. Law School, his career in real estate, oil and gas, and mediation. It never mentioned his hunting. Sad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.