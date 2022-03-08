It’s time to use the Bible as a guide rather than a weapon. The Bible was not always the Bible. Before any words were written, oral tradition was passed from generation to generation. Eventually, the Gospels were written some 70 to 110 years after Jesus’ death. The Gospels and letters written by people like Paul were gathered and became what we know of as the New Testament.
The Bible is a collection of stories. The stories have powerful ideas about the divine and the world, about humanity, and purpose. It has many words and many authors, written in many languages. Words have power. They can be used to dispossess and malign. They can be used to empower and humanize.
