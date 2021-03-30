Before the mega-markets we have today, people shopped at small (by today’s standards) family-run, neighborhood grocery stores. They had to be within walking distance so they were scattered all over town. Back in the day, if families had a car at all, they only had one. In 1931 the locally owned Milk Maid Bakery started an advertising campaign where they would enclose a 1 cent coupon in each loaf of bread which could be redeemed for cash. Their advertisement listed nineteen grocery stores in Goose Creek, eleven in Pelly and four in Baytown.
One of my grandmothers, Ruby Chandler, did all her shopping at Littlefield’s in Pelly, and my other grandmother, Phama Bowers, did her shopping at Busch and Casey’s, which by the time they closed the doors was one of the longest-lasting grocery stores under continuous ownership in Baytown. Frank Busch’s grandsons John and Charlie Busch started the business with help from their sister Lucille Casey. They opened the doors in 1927 on the south side of the street at 117 West Texas Avenue. The building is gone now but it was across the street from today’s Baytown Art League, between Herring’s Drugstore and the Style Shoppe. Back in the 1930s stores in would stay open late on Saturday nights and Busch & Casey’s was no exception. Downtown Goose Creek was a popular gathering place and people from Goose Creek as well as the smaller surrounding communities would come for a night on the town. Johnnie Busch Jr. particularly remembers buying ice cream for a nickel and my dad, Red Chandler, used to tell me they got into the movies by bringing a bread wrapper (I wonder if that was Milk Maid bread). The brothers bought out Lucille’s share in the business in 1937 and over the years Busch & Casey’s developed a loyal customer base. Shopping was a bit different back in the day. A customer would come in with a list which was filled by a store employee. Then the customer would either stay there and visit with other customers or take care of other business in town while the order was being filled. Then the customer either paid in cash or charged it to their account. The last years of the 1930s saw larger grocery stores being built in Goose Creek. August Wehring built a new building in 1938 where Estrada Drywall has their business today and that same year P. Goldfield’s new grocery store opened on N. Main Street between Texas and Defee. That building was torn down in the 1970s. By 1941 Busch & Casey had outgrown their store. They built a new one at 22 East Texas Avenue where Team Outfitters is located today and served the area’s shoppers for more than twenty years at that location. The brothers advertised in the Daily Sun but also printed weekly circulars showing what was on special, which Johnnie Jr remembers delivering around town. In 1953 they changed the name to Busch’s Super Market and four years later they celebrated their 30th year, marking the occasion by giving away free baskets of groceries. Charlie Busch retired in 1958 and Johnnie Sr bought out his share of the business. Like many businesses at the time, they gave trading stamps. Those were about the same size as postage stamps and you would get one stamp for every 10 cents of purchase. You would lick ‘em and stick ‘em them in a book and when you accumulated enough stamps you could redeem them for merchandise from a catalog. There were several stamp companies represented here; Gold Bond stamps, S&H Green stamps, and Top Value stamps which Busch & Casey started issuing in 1964. S&H claimed to print more stamps than the U.S. Post Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.