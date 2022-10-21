It could be very difficult getting drilling equipment to Goose Creek. Even after the Goose Creek channel was dredged, barges would sometimes be held up in Houston for several days or weeks waiting for the water level to rise enough to get into the channel. When that happened, equipment was delivered by rail to Crosby and Joe D. Hughes’ teaming company brought it by wagon to Goose Creek. Hughes had a large business based at Crosby with about 300 teamsters, harness makers, cooks, and other folks and their families, mules, oxen and horses working and living at the camp. Besides hauling equipment, the company also graded roads, dug earthen oil reservoirs, and did all sorts of dirt work. When the Baptist church was built on East Texas Avenue at First Street in 1918, they even graded the lot.
Before the oil boom, two good roads served the Goose Creek neighborhood which were graded and paved with clam and oyster shell. The Crosby Goose Creek road followed today’s FM 2100 and FM 1942 until it reached Main Street where it turned south to the oil field. The Lynchburg Goose Creek Road followed Bayway Drive and West Main, crossing Goose Creek on the Durain Ferry, but the ferry could not support heavy equipment. So, delivery of pipe and other oil field equipment was made by rail to Crosby and loaded on wagons where Hughes’ teaming company hauled the equipment to Goose Creek. By the beginning of 1917, both roads were becoming impassable due to the extremely heavy loads being hauled. Once the wagon wheels broke through the shell crust, the road quickly deteriorated into a morass where trucks could not pass, and the steel rims of the wagons just tore it up worse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.