We should all celebrate how far this country has come since Stonewall. In those days being gay was a crime in every state except Illinois. In California, the punishment for sex between men ranged from shock therapy to castration. In New York City police could arrest someone for wearing “fewer than three articles of clothing appropriate to their sex” generally seen as a way to target gender-non-performing people.
Recently we have seen the repeal of anti-gay laws, greater acceptance of LGBT people, a gay man ran for president and the 2018 midterms ushered in a “rainbow wave.”
