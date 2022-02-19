Watching the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Carousel” on TV for the umpteenth time, I kept thinking the actor playing Mr. Snow looked familiar. Aha! That’s Robert Rounseville. The famous tenor presented a Civic Music Association concert once in the old auditorium at Robert E. Lee High School. His performance must have been some time in the 1940s when the CMA concerts were at their peak of popularity, attracting huge crowds from a cross-section of the community. In years to come, however, the CMA couldn’t compete with TV and its growing number of musical shows. I’m not sure when the final curtain was drawn on the local concerts, but – hear ye, hear ye! -- they were great while they lasted.
Really, I count the CMA concerts as one of the many blessings I enjoyed growing up in Baytown. Weren’t we fortunate to have an organization such as the CMA bringing stars from the Metropolitan Opera, Broadway and Hollywood to our little ol’ hometown.
