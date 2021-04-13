When Peggy McCormick returned to her farm she was greeted with a horrific sight. The battle had been waged on her property and dead Mexican soldiers had been left where they died. She approached Sam Houston for help in burying them and was refused. Tradition has it that he told her; “Madam, your land will be famed in history as the classic spot upon which the glorious victory of San Jacinto was gained!” to which she exclaimed “To the devil with your glorious history!” Santa Anna refused to help as well and she and her family were left with the gruesome task of burying the corpses. She also lost her livestock and corn which was used by both armies. She tried to receive compensation from the government but was denied all three times. Perhaps her last try was in December 1857 when the Texas Legislature Committee of Claims and Accounts ruled “adverse to the petition of Mrs. Margaret McCormick.” Despite the hardships, she managed to recover and went on to build one of the largest cattle operations in Harris County. The illiterate woman took out a notice in an 1845 newspaper that she had not authorized her son, Michael, to sell any of her property and recognized no sales by him, and that anyone purchasing cattle from him would be prosecuted under the law. She lived on her ranch until she died in an arson fire which burned down her house in 1859. When Michael tried to settle the estate after her death, he discovered that the sheriff had sold all 3,968 acres of her property in an 1843 auction except for her fifty-acre homestead. The property lines had been redrawn and the newly “unowned” land which was produced had been purchased by George M. Patrick, the county surveyor, and sold to the county clerk. Michael tried to recover the property from Patrick through the courts but lost the lawsuit.
Whether it was through Michael’s efforts is unknown, but the town of San Jacinto was established in 1843. It was situated north of the battlefield on the San Jacinto River and contained twenty-nine blocks with a Court House Square in the middle. For a while it was a prominent town, serving as the precinct voting place from 1844 but was destroyed in the 1854 and again in the 1875 hurricanes.
