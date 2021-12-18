Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially during the morning. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 74F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Trying to find just the right item for a loved one can be difficult, if the pressure is on. I want the receiver to be wowed. To know I’m thinking of them and that I’ve been listening. The whole pro-cess is riddled with anxiety, taking the joy out of the tradition.
But something has shifted. A gratefulness has taken anxiety’s place. Last year, my gift-giving was stunted. I just didn’t see as many people day to day, week to week. Christmas 2021, my heart is happy to give because I know what it’s like to not have the opportunity to do so.
