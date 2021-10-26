Hundreds of Tri-City men served in World War II and 68 were killed in the conflict. After the war ended, Daily Sun Editor Fred Hartman wrote an editorial saying “Somewhere in the Tri-Cities area there should be a memorial erected to the memory of every man and youth who gave his life in World War II. It shouldn’t be made of cold marble, for these young men lived, and they still live in the hearts of their relatives and friends. What greater memorial could be erected than for the school district to erect an athletic field to be dedicated to the memory of the youths of our area who were killed in action?”
The first game played in Memorial Stadium was against Port Arthur on October 26, 1946. It was supposed to be a Friday night contest but had to be delayed until Saturday afternoon because the lights weren’t ready. 6,000 fans watched the Ganders lose to the Yellow Jackets 21 0. Co-captains for the Ganders were Eugene Vykukal and future coach and REL boys Counselor John Adams and the team only won a single game that year in the worst season of Dan Stallworth’s storied career. Despite that, he was chosen as coach for the Texas-Louisiana All-Star game. Two Baytown area boys played in the game, Vykukal and Cedar Bayou’s Wyatt Hastings. It was also going to be the last season with Stallworth as head coach. Assistant Red Bale was named head coach for the 1947 season and Dan Stallworth was going to be the district Athletic Director. For his assistant, Bale picked Pete Sultis from Rice. Sultis had played guard on the Orange Bowl winning Rice Owls with former Gander star George Walmsley. He had planned to pursue a career in the pros when Bale invited him to come and work with the Ganders for spring training. They had a lot in common; both had played for Rice and they hailed from the same high school in Dallas. Coach Pete liked what he saw and decided to abandon his professional aspirations to come coach the Ganders. But sometimes plans change. Before the season began, Red Bale accepted an offer to coach at Rice. It was all above board; Rice had contacted the district and gotten permission to make Red the offer. He had mixed feelings but decided to accept it. And that’s how Athletic Director Dan Stallworth came back to be the head coach... again.
