President Biden sent a strong message by releasing the ban that Trump had imposed on transexual people. The ban had inflicted pain not only on the openly transgender people but those afraid to come out. The majority of Americans disagreed with Trump’s ban. According to General Mark Milly, “I do not believe there is anything inherent in anyone’s identify to prevent them from serving in the military.”
Health care is also denied to transgender people in federal prisons and homeless shelters. Biden sent strong support by mentioning transgender America in his victory speech.
