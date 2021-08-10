Cyclones, hurricanes & oil rigs 1919-1932

I grew up in Baytown and other than a few small waterspouts in the bay I don’t remember ever seeing tornado here. But that doesn’t mean they can’t happen. It wasn’t a hurricane, but the cyclone spawned by the norther on the 24th of May 1919 devastated the Goose Creek oil field. The storm system intensified about fifty miles northeast of Houston on Saturday morning and tracked toward Goose Creek, gaining intensity along the way. In South Houston a large hay barn and 40 or 50 outhouses were blown down (Note; this is important. If you are ever caught in a tornado, don’t take refuge in an outhouse). The four-year-old son of Arnold Broussard was picked up by the wind and carried 300 or 400 yards and then dropped with only a cut on the head to show for it. Other family members were injured when their house collapsed.
The storm hit Goose Creek with a vengeance. Steel oil derricks had been patented in 1912 but in the 1919 Gulf Coast fields, rigs were still built of wood. Reports varied, but in the Gulf Coast section between 400 and 500 derricks were blown down. About 50 of those were in the Goose Creek field alone where only about 25 were left standing. Several men were blown off the rigs and, in the only fatality from the storm one man was killed when a derrick fell on him. A 55,000 barrel steel tank which was being built collapsed and all the buildings in the oil field on Tabbs Bay were demolished with over a million dollars in damage done to the oil field and it took weeks for operations to return to normal.
