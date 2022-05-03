Sixty-percent of people with dementia eventually begin to wander. Spouses and other caretakers say, “I didn’t think anything about it at first. Where is he going to go with no money? I just thought someone would find him and call.” A wanderer can be miles away in minutes.
One Florida dementia patient left his condo with $9 and a credit card in his pocket. He managed to get to the airport where he bought a ticket to New York City. His journey is confusing and dangerous. Maybe a stranger gave him a ride on the Connecticut Turnpike when he saw him shivering in his short-sleeve shirt. Every year when he was in New York for the summer he’d talk about going back to Florida.
