Golden retrievers are trained to interact with people of all ages and are being used in a K-9 ministry in local churches. When there was a mass shooting in El Paso, in Santa Fe, in Parkland, FL Comfort dogs became a bridge for caregivers to talk to grieving people.
The dogs’ calendars are full, visiting schools, nursing homes, senior living facilities, VFW posts and hospitals. The Comfort dogs wear a vest inscribed with their name, the church they serve and the words, ”Please pet me.” It is much easier to start talking to people who have made friends with a tail wagging dog.
