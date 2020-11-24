The weather has been continued to be nice so I took another walk on the Goose Creek Trail. This time I started at Market Street and parked at the Eddie V Gray Wetlands Center. I remember it as Bay Lanes bowling alley. It’s not really part of the trail, but on the walk from the Wetlands Center to the Market Street bridge I passed two historical sites. The Hill of Rest cemetery started out as the Wiggins Family Cemetery. David Wiggins had bought 346 acres from Mary Jones in 1879 which would later become the city of Pelly and when his wife died in 1903 she became the first person buried there. He designated it as a cemetery in 1908 not long before he died. It is the final resting places for many notable Baytown figures. Besides Wiggins, the list includes Fred Pelly who started his namesake city and served as its first mayor, Price Pruett who owned the land which later became the city of Goose Creek, and Red Pruett, his son who served four terms as Baytown mayor. Right across the street is Robert E. Lee High School. Built in 1928, it became the centerpiece of a legal battle when the city of Goose Creek tried to annex it in 1943. The city of Pelly had already annexed the land in 1927 and when the dust settled, the courts ruled that it was indeed inside Pelly.
When the town of Goose Creek was laid out in 1916, plans were made to extend Market Street which had been built from Houston as far as the San Jacinto River in 1892. The road had already extended from Lynchburg to Goose Creek stream since 1847 following today’s Bayway Drive and Missouri Street and in 1918 the county rerouted it to run from old Baytown to the new town of Goose Creek. They built a concrete ferry to cross Goose Creek stream and the ferryman was Harry Thacker. One of his duties was to keep water pumped out of the boat. It was replaced by a bridge in 1922 which turned out to be entirely too narrow and dangerous so it was replaced in 1931 and the narrow bridge was moved to the crossing on W. Texas Avenue near Sterling Library. Both bridges have have since been replaced again and I’m glad we don’t have the concrete ferry any more.
