Now that everyone is back in school, you will have a great year if you are fortunate enough to have teachers who are unique. They will dare to be different, will teach outside the box. Maybe you will have a French teacher who will make you want to go to France. Or an English teacher who lets you choose what you want to read, even a math teacher who helps you finally understand algebra.
Teachers realize that not everyone in her class loves school, but she will try to change their minds. The challenge for all educators is how to engage students so that they will want to learn. She will show them how to take one side of an issue, then two hours later argue the opposite position.
