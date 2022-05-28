I have undertaken a spring cleaning of sorts, trying on dozens of shirts and jeans. I am in the process of folding, hanging, and storing those I wish to keep and setting the rest aside to donate to others.
Time changes much. I see certain items of clothing in a new light and some T-shirts are repurposed as night shirts and some are saved for use in a T-shirt quilt or in the making of a keepsake – an Astroworld anniversary edition shirt I bought at the quilt show in 2019 along with many “Doctor Who” shirts from various Comic-Cons. I also have shirts from our visits to the Georgia Aquarium, the Coca-Cola museum and various national parks across the nation.
