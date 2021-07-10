wo

When a 12-year-old seventh grader at Baytown Jr. High, I became concerned about the threat of communism in our country. The subject came up in our Texas History class.

Something had to be done about the threat I wrote a letter to U.S. Senator Tom Connally asking him to get rid of communism. I realized that he couldn’t wipe out the problem overnight, but at least my suggestion might help to get the ball rolling. We had to start somewhere.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.