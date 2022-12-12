An issue that is confusing and emotionally distressing is how to deal with todays’ aging and longevity trends. The United States is facing a tsunami, an aging superstorm. Finding the right fit to match today’s older adults with the best caregiver is challenging. What are the essential credentials and experiences that a caregiver should have?
A growing solution is for elders to remain in their homes if there is a safe and workable way. Most older American adults indicate they’d rather not endure the trauma of moving. They want to stay in their present homes. There are some fine nursing homes that train their staff to know and work with the whole person, not just to sit and provide simple companionship, but they are few and far between. They have long wait lists and can be very expensive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.