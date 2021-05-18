My cousins lived in the country, miles out of town. They had their own horses and hand-fed deer out in the woods. Best of all there were hundreds of acres of forest and a creek to explore. It seemed like heaven to me. We didn’t hesitate to escape there when Aunt Janet called us to do our chores.
One day a thunderstorm rolled through and blew their pet chicken away. We couldn’t think of anything to do since there was no fun to catch bugs to feed the chicken since she had disap-peared. We were bored and challenged each other to think of something to play.
